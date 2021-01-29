Lukaku, Ibrahimovic escape ban with 1-match suspension

Lukaku, Ibrahimovic escape ban with one-match suspension after Italian Cup spat

Ibrahimović's suspension is because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off during Tuesday's game, while Lukaku's suspension is for accumulated cards

AP
AP, Milan,
  • Jan 29 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 21:10 ist
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.

Ibrahimović's suspension is because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off during Tuesday's game, while Lukaku's suspension is for accumulated cards.

There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimović and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The spat between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained.

Ibrahimović was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players.

Lukaku's Inter Milan beat Ibrahimović's AC Milan 2-1.

Lukau will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus next week, while Ibrahimović will have to sit out his next match in the competition.

The Italian soccer federation prosecutor could still decide to open an investigation into the spat.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Romelu Lukaku
Inter Milan
AC Milan
Italy
Suspension

What's Brewing

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 