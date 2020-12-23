Man City blank Gunners 4-1; advance to League Cup semifinals

Man City blank Gunners 4-1, advance to League Cup semis

City, who have won the trophy for the last three seasons, went in front in the third minute with a header from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 23 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 09:52 ist
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their 4-1 win over Arsenal in the League Cup quarterfinals. Credit: Reuters

Arsenal's miserable season continued as they slumped to a 4-1 home defeat by holders Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

City, who have won the trophy for the last three seasons, went in front in the third minute with a header from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta's struggling Arsenal side drew level in the 31st minute through a fine diving header from Alexandre Lacazette but City took charge after the break.

A mistake by Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson gifted the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 54th as he let a relatively harmless Riyad Mahrez free-kick through his arms.

Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte then scored to wrap up the win for Pep Guardiola's side and added to the troubles of the Gunners who are languishing in 15th spot in the Premier League, only four points above the relegation zone.

Manchester City
Arsenal
League Cup
Mikel Arteta
Pep Guardiola
sports
FOOTBALL

