First time in 135 years: Manchester City clinch four consecutive English top-flight league titles

Phil Foden scored two early goals to help Manchester City post a 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday and capture their fourth consecutive English Premier League title and eighth overall.

It is the first time in 135 years of top-flight play in England that a single club has won four consecutive titles.

The championship also was Manchester City's sixth under manager Pep Guardiola.

Foden tallied in the second and 18th minutes and Rodri also scored in the 59th minute for Manchester City, who finished the regular season 28-3-7 for 91 points -- two points ahead of second-place Arsenal (28-5-5, 89 points).

Entering play on Sunday, Man City was set up to win the English Premier League title with a win or an Arsenal draw or loss versus Everton.

Kai Havertz scored late to pace Arsenal to a 2-1 win over Everton.