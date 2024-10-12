Home
Manchester City Director of Football Begiristain to leave with Viana taking over

Begiristain, 60, joined City in October 2012 after serving as Barcelona’s Director of Football for seven years until 2010.
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:04 IST

