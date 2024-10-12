Manchester City Director of Football Begiristain to leave with Viana taking over

<p>Manchester: Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain will step down at the end of the season and be succeeded by Sporting's Hugo Viana, the Premier League club said on Saturday.</p><p>Former Portugal midfielder Viana, 41, became Sporting's Director of Football in 2018 and played a key part in guiding the club to Portuguese league titles in 2021 and 2024.</p><p>Begiristain, 60, joined City in October 2012 after serving as Barcelona’s Director of Football for seven years until 2010.</p>.Jurgen Klopp becomes Red Bull global soccer chief in first job after Liverpool .<p>"Viana will begin his full-time role in the summer of 2025, but will collaborate with Txiki in the preceding months to ensure a smooth transition," said a City statement.</p><p>Begiristain’s departure from the Etihad has raised questions about coach Pep Guardiola’s future at the club.</p><p>The pair have worked closely together at City and with 53-year-old Guardiola’s current contract ending after this season, the Spaniard's plans remain uncertain.</p>