Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Manchester United give interim coach Nistelrooy sweet farewell with 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City

Ruud van Nistelrooy won 3 of his four games in charge, drawing in the match against Chelsea.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 03:51 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester UnitedPremier League

Follow us on :

Follow Us