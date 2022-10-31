Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Man United

Marcus Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Manchester United

Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United

Reuters
  • Oct 31 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 14:43 ist
Marcus Rashford celebrates his 100th club goal for Manchester United in the fixture against West Ham. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said there is a different energy at the club now and that he is feeling fully motivated after poor performances last season cast doubt about his future at Old Trafford.

Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United, becoming the first United player to hit that mark since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

His towering header saw him equal his league tally of four goals for the whole of last season in only 12 games. The 25-year-old scored only five goals in 32 matches last season.

"It's a complete different energy around the club and the training ground," Rashford told Sky Sports.

"That puts me in a better headspace and I feel really motivated now. I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn't really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference from last season", he added, continuing  "I get that it's your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but for players, we have to get into the right headspace for every game. Too often last season, I wasn't ... I wasn't surprised by some of the stuff that was happening."

