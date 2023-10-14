Mbappe shines as France qualify for Euros with Portugal and Belgium

Paris: France's Kylian Mbappe rediscovered his touch in spectacular fashion as he grabbed a double to lead his side to a 2-1 away win against an injury-ravaged Netherlands and early qualification for Euro 2024 on Friday.

The World Cup runners-up, who will be joined in the June 14-July 14 tournament in Germany by Portugal and Belgium as one of the first three teams to qualify, kept a perfect record in Group B with six wins.

Portugal have also won all their matches in Group J after Goncalo Ramos's goal and a double by Cristiano Ronaldo earned them a 3-2 home victory against Slovakia in Group J.

Belgium went through in Group F with a 3-2 win away to Austria, who would themselves have qualified with a victory, as Dodi Lukebakio scored twice before Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the points after the break.

At the Johan Cruijff Arena, France were comfortable for more than 80 minutes, even if a couple of mistakes by goalkeeper Mike Maignan could have cost them dearly.

Mbappe, who left the training camp for a day for personal reasons this week, volleyed home in the seventh minute from Jonathan Clauss's perfect cross before pointing to the sky with both hands.

It came as a relief for Mbappe, who had not scored in his last four competitive outings.

"I'm not one to worry, and especially not about Kylian. He showed today there was nothing to worry about," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

"When he's like this obviously France have more chances to win."