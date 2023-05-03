Messi suspended for two weeks after trip to Saudi Arabia

Messi suspended for two weeks after trip to Saudi

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 03 2023, 05:33 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 05:33 ist
Lionel Messi. Credit: AFP Photo

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added.

Also Read | Messi scores stunner as PSG beat title rivals Lens
 

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG are top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

Sports News
Lionel Messi
Football
Saudi Arabia

