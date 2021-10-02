More to come from me, says Liverpool's Van Dijk

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is happy with his return from a lengthy injury layoff but the Netherlands international said there is still room for improvement as he tries to rediscover his best form.
A serious knee injury sidelined Van Dijk for most of last season and this year's European Championship, from which the Netherlands were eliminated in the last-16 by the Czech Republic.
Liverpool's defensive linchpin Van Dijk has played in all of their Premier League games this season, with the Merseyside club sitting at the top of the table on 14 points after six matches.
"I think there's still loads to come," Van Dijk told the Liverpool. "I feel good but there is always room for improvement and I feel like it's on the way.
"Anyone who knows about having a knee injury and being out for such a long time knows that it will take up to, even after you're back playing, another year maybe before you are fully, fully recovered.
"But everyone's body is different, everyone's knee is different, everyone's recovery is different... So far I'm very happy with the progress I've made and I'm not there yet."
Table toppers Liverpool, the only unbeaten team in the league, host second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.
