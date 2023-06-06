Nacho Fernandez replaces David Garcia in Spain squad for UEFA Nations League

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez into his 23-man squad for the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League.
Nacho replaces Osasuna central defender David Garcia, who picked up a muscle injury in his side's 2-1 win at home to Girona on Sunday, which booked their place in next season's Conference League, a Xinhua report said.
"After receiving the relevant medical reports from the club from Navarre, Luis de la Fuente has decided it is opportune to call up Nacho Fernandez," commented the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a communique.
Spain faces Italy in the semifinal of the Nations League on June 15 and if they win, they will play the winner between the Netherlands and Croatia.
Although he has only been in the job for six months, De la Fuente is under some pressure ahead of the Italy game following Spain's 2-0 defeat to Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier tie in March.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out
What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy
Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball
Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage