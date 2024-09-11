Nearly half of women fans in England & Wales suffer sexist abuse at football matches: Study

London: Close to half of women football fans in England and Wales have personally experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse at matches but most have never reported it to authorities, a new study by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed on Wednesday.

Wolf-whistling, being questioned about their knowledge of the rules and persistent badgering were some of the forms of sexist behaviour experienced by the 1,502 people surveyed, of whom 7 per cent said they had been touched inappropriately, 3 per cent were victims of physical violence and 2 per cent sexually assaulted or harassed.

Although the research showed sexism was still a significant issue for female match-goers, as well as for non-binary fans, 77 per cent said they felt safe attending matches and four in 10 stated their experiences had been improving over time.

But ethnic minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities and younger people were more likely to feel unsafe and experience sexism in a football setting, the research said.