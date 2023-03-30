New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Premier League clubs

An individual who has committed human rights abuses will be unable to be an owner or director of a Premier League football club under new rules approved on Thursday.

Human rights abuses, based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will be one of a number of additional "disqualifying events" under a strengthened owners' and directors' test for England's top flight.

The new rules, approved by clubs, also mean a person or company subject to British government sanctions would be disqualified.

The range of criminal offences that would result in disqualification has been extended to include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The Premier League also has the power to bar people from becoming directors where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a "disqualifying event" if proven.

English football chiefs have been criticised by rights groups, including Amnesty International, for allowing Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to fund a takeover of Newcastle, despite their concerns over the country's human rights record.