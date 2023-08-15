Home
Homesportsfootball

Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 and scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for them and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 17:59 IST

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St Germain, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) club announced on Tuesday.

No details were disclosed but the transfer was reported to be for a fee of about 90 million euros ($98.24 million) plus add-ons and subject to a medical for the 31-year-old.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros. He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

"It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a club legend, which Neymar will always be," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has brought to our club and our project over the last six years.

"We've had some extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I would like to thank him and his family."

Al-Hilal also tried to sign Neymar's former team mates France striker Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but the Argentine eventually opted for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for number of league and Asian Champions League titles with 18 and four respectively.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

(Published 15 August 2023, 17:59 IST)
