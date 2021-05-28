Nike cuts ties with Neymar over sexual assualt probe

Nike splits with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sexual assault probe

Investigation into the alleged 2016 incident was inconclusive

Brazil attacker Neymar. Credit: AFP Photo

Nike said Thursday it parted ways with Neymar last year after the superstar Brazil attacker "refused to cooperate in a good faith" as the company investigated an employee's claim that he sexually assaulted her.

The apparel giant said in a statement that its investigation into the alleged 2016 incident -- which was reported to the company in 2018 -- was inconclusive.

But even so "Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee."

