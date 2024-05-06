No second thoughts for departing Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory

Liverpool: Since announcing in January he would leave the team at the season's end, Liverpool's much-loved manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked after virtually every good result whether that was enough to make him consider staying one more year.

Klopp's men thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Sunday on an electric afternoon at Anfield in his penultimate game in the pulsating stadium -- and his answer was the same.

"It seems to be really strange what I did, nobody really understands it, I tried to explain it," Klopp said of his departure announcement. "I didn't say what I said because I was not happy with the atmosphere in the stadium or with the way we played football. I think when I spoke about it, we played exceptional football, so that was not the difference.

"Other reasons. So no, that didn't influence that decision."