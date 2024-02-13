Olympics door open for Messi: Mascherano

The door is open for Lionel Messi to play at this year's Paris Olympics, Argentina's under-23 manager Javier Mascherano said.

Argentina secured their place at the Games after beating Brazil 1-0 on Sunday in the final four of South America's qualifying tournament.

Asked about the possibility of 36-year-old Messi playing in Paris, his former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Mascherano told reporters: "Well, everyone knows my relationship with Leo, the friendship I have with him.