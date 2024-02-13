JOIN US
Olympics door open for Messi: Mascherano

Argentina's under-23 manager Javier Mascherano said 'the invitation will clearly be there' for Lionel Messi to play in Paris Olympics after Argentina secured their place at the Games by beating Brazil 1-0 on Sunday.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 06:37 IST

The door is open for Lionel Messi to play at this year's Paris Olympics, Argentina's under-23 manager Javier Mascherano said.

Argentina secured their place at the Games after beating Brazil 1-0 on Sunday in the final four of South America's qualifying tournament.

Asked about the possibility of 36-year-old Messi playing in Paris, his former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Mascherano told reporters: "Well, everyone knows my relationship with Leo, the friendship I have with him.

I have always said that a player like Leo has opened doors and the invitation to accompany us then will obviously depend on him, his compromises and his time, but the invitation will clearly be there."

Inter Miami forward Messi, who guided Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022, won gold with the national team at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

(Published 13 February 2024, 06:37 IST)
