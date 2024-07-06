Panama's Copa America dream continues with quarter-final clash against Colombia

Panama will aim to continue their fairytale run at the Copa America against a high-flying Colombia in the quarter finals on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Panama finished second in Group C, outperforming the United States and earning their quarter-final spot behind Uruguay.

The Panamanians suffered an initial 3-1 defeat to Uruguay but turned their fortunes around with a 2-1 victory over the United States and sealed their quarter-final place with a 3-1 win against Bolivia.

While the team's victories have been impressive, Panama will enter the match as the underdogs against Colombia.

"We're not going to take anything for granted," Panama coach Thomas Christiansen told reporters on Friday.

"If they (Colombia) want to look down on us, that's their thing. But we are going to take this match very seriously."

This year's Copa America marks only the second time Panama has participated, and the first time they have made it to the knockout stage, with Christiansen saying he was well aware of the magnitude of their achievement.