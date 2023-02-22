PSG says Neymar has suffered ankle ligament damage

Paris Saint-Germain reports Neymar has suffered ankle ligament damage

PSG play away to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes on March 4

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 22 2023, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 11:28 ist
PSG forward Neymar. Credit: AFP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar sustained ankle ligament damage in Sunday's 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille, the French club said late on Tuesday.

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's second goal in the 17th minute, was stretchered off the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle.

"Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week," PSG said in a statement, without saying how long Neymar would be out of action.

PSG play away to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes on March 4. They then travel to Bayern Munich for the March 8 second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie as PSG look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Neymar
PSG
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Ligue 1
Champions League

What's Brewing

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

 