Pochettino hints he could stay at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino kept tight-lipped about his future as Tottenham Hotspur coach after his side lost the Champions League final to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus and German giants Bayern Munich but suggested he may stay to try to guide Spurs to another final after their 2-0 defeat in Madrid.

"When you live this experience you want to do it again. I hope we can do it again in the future," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"It's about trying, it's about believing, it's about building, and I hope it happens again as soon as possible."

Pochettino has said he wants clarity on Tottenham's ambitions before the start of next season and said on Saturday he would be holding talks with the club.

"Now is the time to stay calm, change the mood, for sure we are going to have time to talk," said Pochettino. "It is not a moment now to talk too much. You can interpret things in different ways. People want to compare me with different managers but they don't know that we are in a different project in a different position and different place.

"In five years at Tottenham the project was so clear, our ambition was amazing, and the commitment from the players was amazing -- the club played their first Champions League final."

Pochettino also said that he did not regret his decision to start with Harry Kane, despite the striker not playing a match in almost two months due to injury.