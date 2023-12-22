Postecoglou hopes suspended players 'learn their lesson'

"It's obviously something that is not great for us, because it's costing us during games, post games. The players are well aware of the impact that those kinds of things have and I'm sure they'll learn from those experiences," he said.

"My experience in football is that the best remedy for those kinds of things is the players feeling like they're missing out on something. It brings them back into line pretty quickly.

"Hopefully we keep winning and the guys that miss out learn their lesson that way."

Everton are on a four-match winning streak in the league which has propelled Sean Dyche's side up to 16th despite a 10-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

If not for the deduction, Everton would have been 10th, fighting for European spots.

"They've been one of the more consistent sides all year. I think Sean has done an outstanding job," Postecoglou said.

"When you do get hit with something like that, it's often the measure of the playing group and the manager how they respond to adversity. You've got to say their response has been first class.

"He and the players certainly haven't used it as an excuse. They're a good side, a really hard-working team. You've got to compete against them and we're expecting a really tough game tomorrow."

Postecoglou said Spurs will have Giovani Lo Celso back from injury but confirmed James Maddison and Micky van de Ven were no closer to returning, with the pair expected back in action only next month.