Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti rues missed chances in 4-0 loss against Barcelona

Ancelotti said he thinks Real Madrid deserved better and that he didn't believe the result told the true story of the match, but acknowledged that his team paid the price for missing so many chances.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 04:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 04:21 IST
FootballSports NewsSoccerReal MadridCarlo Ancelotti

Follow us on :

Follow Us