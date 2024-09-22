Roma CEO steps down after fan fury over De Rossi sacking

Rome: AS Roma Chief Executive Lina Souloukou has stepped down, the Serie A club said on Sunday, following fan anger over the sacking of manager Daniele De Rossi last Wednesday.

"We thank Lina for her dedicated service during a critical period for the club and wish her the best in her future endeavours," Roma said in a short statement on their website.

Italian media said police had been assessing whether Souloukou had needed enhanced security after a threatening banner appeared at the club's training ground.

The Greek sports lawyer bore the brunt of fan fury over the dismissal of club stalwart De Rossi following a winless run in Roma's first four Serie A matches of the season.