Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Ronaldo on target as Portugal maintain perfect Nations League start

Portugal continue to set the pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia who came from behind to beat visitors Scotland 2-1 earlier on Saturday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 03:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 03:20 IST
FootballSports NewsPolandCristiano Ronaldoportugal

Follow us on :

Follow Us