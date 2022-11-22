Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect", the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.
The Portugal forward's departure from Old Trafford follows a television interview in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said a United statement.
The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
