Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

Ronaldo to leave Man United with 'immediate effect'

The Portugal forward's departure from Old Trafford follows a television interview in which he said he felt 'betrayed' by the club

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 22 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 23:21 ist
Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect", the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.

The Portugal forward's departure from Old Trafford follows a television interview in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said a United statement.

