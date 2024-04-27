JOIN US
Soccer-Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Arne Slot: Reports

Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 16:20 IST

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday.



Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.

Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.

The clubs have also agreed on the compensation fee Liverpool will pay to Feyenoord, Dutch and British media reported later on Friday.

(Published 27 April 2024, 16:20 IST)
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool FC

