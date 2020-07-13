Soccer: Manchester United's David De Gea needs more trophies, says Solskjaer

David De Gea needs more trophies, says Solskjaer

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jul 13 2020
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 12:03 ist
Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea. Credit: Reuters

Goalkeeper David de Gea will not be content with personal accolades and needs to win more major trophies at Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

De Gea, 29, has won United's Player of the Year award four times since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but the club has won the Premier League just once during his nine seasons at Old Trafford.

They have also won the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup once during his stay.

"I don't think he will be happy until he wins more of the bigger trophies. Staying at Manchester United in this time and not having won more, I think that's something that he will feel is a black dot in his career," Solskjaer told British media.

"I don't think David is that type who cares about personal awards, he wants the team to lift the big ones as well."

De Gea is set to become just the second goalkeeper after Alex Stepney to make 400 appearances for United.

"He has come out and said that he wants to play many, many more – maybe 10 more years," the United manager said. "How long he will be able to stay at the top is just up to him."

United are fifth on 58 points, a point and a place behind Leicester City. They host Southampton later on Monday.

