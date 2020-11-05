Soccer's Levain Cup in Japan postponed by virus

Kashiwa and FC Tokyo were to have played Saturday

An outbreak of Covid-19 cases has forced the postponement of soccer's Levain Cup final on Saturday in Japan.

The J-League says 10 new coronavirus cases were reported among players and staff on the Kashiwa Reysol club. The club says two were players and eight were staff members.

Three other people related to the club had already tested positive earlier in the week.

Kashiwa and FC Tokyo were to have played Saturday. An alternate date has not been set.

Japan has largely controlled the coronavirus and has reported about 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 in a country of 126 million.

