Some players get less than one day off a week: FIFPRO

A report for the 2023-24 season said 54 per cent of 1,500 players monitored faced high workload demands, with many exceeding medical recommendations.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) were in matchday squads for more than 55 games, and 17 per cent played in over 55 matches. About 30 per cent featured in at least six straight weeks of two or more games per week.

All three European club competitions have been expanded to 36 teams this season and FIFPRO's European member unions have started legal action against FIFA over the expanded men's 32-team Club World Cup, starting next June in the United States.

International fixtures, with club or country, account for 30 per cent of the matches for players with excessive workloads. Players spent up to 18 per cent of their annual working time in national team camps or media and partnership activities last season.

“The gap between those who plan and schedule complex international competitions and those who play and experience them has never been bigger,” Alexander Bielefeld, Director of FIFPRO's global policy & strategic relations, said in a statement.

The report also predicted players like Federico Valverde, Nicolo Barella and Phil Foden will play up to 80 matches in future seasons due to expanding competitions.