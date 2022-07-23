Sweden beat Belgium 1-0 to set up Euro semi with England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium on Friday and set up a Women's Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.

The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.

The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.

The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.