Switzerland to host Women's Euro 2025

Switzerland to host Women's Euro 2025

The previous edition of the tournament was held in England in 2022

Reuters
Reuters, Lisbon,
  • Apr 04 2023, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 21:32 ist
England's players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium. Credit: AFP File Photo

Switzerland will host the 2025 Women's European Championship, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

In October, UEFA said it had received four bids to host the tournament, including bids from France and Poland as well as a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Ukraine had also expressed interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion.

Also Read | Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season

"This is a historic day for Switzerland, the SFA and women's football," Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc said in a statement.

"This major step will shape the development of women's football at all levels."

"The tournament will take place over four weeks in June and July 2025 at the planned venues of Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lucerne and Thun," the Swiss FA added.

Also Read | FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

The previous edition of the tournament was held in England in 2022, where the hosts won the title after beating Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Last year's tournament, which was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, while a record crowd of 87,192 were at Wembley for the final.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Switzerland
Football
Sports News
UEFA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

 