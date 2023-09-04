Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool ease past Aston Villa

Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the hosts eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's side, who have won 10 of their last 12 matches against Villa, climbed to third in the table on 10 points from four games. Villa have six points.

"We did quite OK, quick to 2-0 and came out good and scored a goal in the second half too," Szoboszlai told the BBC.