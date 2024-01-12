Ten Hag hints at Casemiro, Martinez, Shaw returning for Spurs tie

"It is positive they are back on the training ground and they will go back to the team and then to 100 per cent match fitness," Ten Hag told reporters.

"We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting 11 and create a bench that is stronger.

"(Christian) Eriksen will return, Antony will return, Amad Diallo will return."

French forward Anthony Martial, who has been sidelined for more than a month with an undisclosed illness, is still not available.

"We want the players to be fit and in this moment he is not," Ten Hag said. "We have to make him fit, it's his job as well."

The manager said little on Jadon Sancho when asked about the forward's move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan. Sancho made only three appearances this season after a public fall-out with his manager.

"I hope he is doing well, I wish him the best of luck," Ten Hag said.