JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

Following a string of terrible results, and with the looking unable to defend the Bundesliga title for the 11th straight season, the club released a statement confirming that Tuchel will leave at the end of the season.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 11:12 IST

Follow Us

Berlin: Bayern Munich have decided to end their collaboration with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season despite a contract to 2025, the club said on Wednesday.

Bayern lost their last three games in all competitions and have dropped eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in last week's Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann but despite leading them to the Bundesliga title last season on the final matchday, they have not shown the form this season that saw them dominate German football for the past decade.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 February 2024, 11:12 IST)
FootballSports NewsBayern MunichGermanyChampions LeagueBerlinBundesligaThomas Tuchel

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT