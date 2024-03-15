UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw: Manchester City to face Real Madrid, Barca draw PSG

Nyon: Defending champions Manchester City will play record winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals while Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Arsenal returned to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years and they play Bayern Munich which will give the German club's star striker Harry Kane -- who has scored 36 goals this season -- another crack at his former north London rivals

Paris Saint-Germain, who are seeking their first Champions League title, will take on Barcelona while Atletico Madrid face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which means all three Spanish teams have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals.

The path to the semi-finals was also set, with Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal on a collision course if they advance.