UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 25 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 16:06 ist
Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, near Paris will host this season's Champions League final. Credit: AFP Photo

UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.

UEFA also said that the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be played at neutral venues "until further notice". 

