UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.

UEFA also said that the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

The 2021/22 #UCLfinal will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. Full statement ⬇️ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2022

