UK's Johnson says will try to stop soccer Super League plans

  • Apr 19 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 16:04 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would do everything possible to ensure that a proposed breakaway Super League of twelve major European soccer clubs would not go ahead as planned.

"We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed," Johnson said in a pooled interview.

"I don't think that it's good news for fans, I don't think it's good news for football in this country."

