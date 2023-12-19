JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

VAR conversations in La Liga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public

The new initiative will be launched on January 10 with the Super Cup semifinal between Real Madrid and Altetico Madrid.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 17:13 IST

Follow Us

Madrid: Conversations between the on-field referee and video assistant referee (VAR) in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup will be made public at the end of each matchday starting January, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

The new initiative will be launched on January 10 with the Super Cup semifinal between Real Madrid and Altetico Madrid.

It will be used in the La Liga from January 12 onwards.

"The RFEF and La Liga have agreed to start publishing the images and audio of the conversations between the on-field referee and the VAR officials following a VAR review and the use of the pitchside monitor," the RFEF said in a statement.

The moved was aimed at "making refereeing in professional football and the competitions themselves more transparent".

"The fans' experience will be improved and a better understanding of the refereeing decisions will be appreciated by the viewers," the RFEF added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 December 2023, 17:13 IST)
FootballSports NewsLa LigaSuper Cup

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT