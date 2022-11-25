Wales goalkeeper Hennessey gets first red card of World Cup

Wales goalkeeper Hennessey gets first red card of WC

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Nov 25 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 17:39 ist
Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar shows a red card to Wales' goalkeeper #01 Wayne Hennessey after a VR review during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match . Credit: AFP Photo

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the Qatar World Cup on Friday when he was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match.

The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

