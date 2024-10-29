Home
Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare

Players' union FIFPRO, Spain's LaLiga and the European leagues' group filed a joint complaint to European Union antitrust regulators earlier this month, accusing FIFA of 'calendar abuse.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 08:59 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 08:59 IST
