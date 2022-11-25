World Cup fans allowed to wear rainbow hats into stadiums

Wales football chiefs say World Cup fans in Qatar can take rainbow-coloured hats and flags into stadiums after some had items confiscated.

The display of the rainbow has proved a major talking point in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, and spectators were ordered to remove items of clothing with the logo during the first phase of matches.

Laura McAllister, a former captain of Wales' women's team, was confronted by security guards at her country's match against the USA on Monday and ordered to take off her rainbow-coloured bucket hat.

The rainbow version of the Welsh fans' popular hat shows support for the LGBTQ community.

The Football Association of Wales said several members of Rainbow Wall, Wales' LGBTQ supporters group, had also been told they could not wear the hats.

Also Read | Wales goalkeeper Hennessey gets first red card of World Cup

But the FAW tweeted that FIFA had confirmed that fans with rainbow-themed items would be allowed entry to Friday's match against Iran.

"In response to the FAW, FIFA has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for Cymru's match against Iran on Friday," it said.

"All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules and regulations.

"The FAW urges FIFA to adhere to their message that everybody will be welcome in Qatar during the World Cup and continue to highlight any further human rights issues."

Seven European teams including England and Germany announced on Monday they were abandoning plans for their captains to wear a rainbow-themed armband.

It followed threats of on-field disciplinary action by football's world governing body FIFA.

German players covered their mouths for a team photo on Wednesday in a protest against FIFA's decision to ban the armbands.