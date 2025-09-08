<p>Lucknow: A woman was burnt alive allegedly by a youth, who had been stalking her for the past few months, and his friends in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Farrukhabad district, according to police sources here on Monday.</p><p>Sources said the 33-year-old woman was on her way back home on Saturday after buying medicine when she was confronted by one Deepak, a resident of Jaitpur village in the district. Deepak, who was accompanied by five others, allegedly poured petrol on the woman and set her ablaze near an orchard.</p>.Woman burnt alive for dowry in UP's Pilibhit; husband, in-laws booked.<p>The woman, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to the medical college hospital at Saifai in Etawah district, but succumbed to her injuries late on Sunday evening.</p><p>An FIR was lodged against Deepak and five others in this regard, and a hunt was launched to arrest them.</p><p>The victim, Anita (name changed), was married, and her husband works in a factory in Delhi. She had two children with whom she lived in a rented accommodation in Fatehgarh.</p><p>The victim’s father said Deepak had been stalking his daughter for the past several months and was pressuring her to become his friend. Anita had spurned him several times.</p><p>The police said they were investigating the matter and promised strict action against the culprits.</p>