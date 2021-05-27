Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach: Reports

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach: Reports

If confirmed, it marks the end of Zidane's second spell in charge of the Spanish giants

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • May 27 2021, 08:44 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 08:44 ist
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as he celebrates winning the super cup final with the trophy in 2017. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, according to media reports, just days after the club were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman's reported departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano broke what he called "exclusive" news in a tweet that was picked up by Spanish sports outlets including Madrid sports dailies Marca and AS, and the radio station Cadena Ser.

An official announcement of his departure, said Romano, would be made "in the next hours/days".

Only 10 days ago Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, denied media speculation that he had already told his players that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

"How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie," he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

"I focus on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale."

But, perhaps tellingly, he added: "The rest, we will see at the end of the season."

If confirmed, it marks the end of Zidane's second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018.

He returned in 2019, winning a second La Liga crown in 2020 and the Spanish Super Cup.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Real Madrid

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'

'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'

Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found

Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found

James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal

James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

 