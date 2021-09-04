Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Dutch Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19, Formula 1 tweeted on Saturday.

Robert Kubica will take Kimi's place for Alfa Romeo at Zandvoort this weekend

