Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Dutch Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19, Formula 1 tweeted on Saturday.
BREAKING: Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19
Wishing you a speedy recovery Kimi, look forward to seeing you back on track soon!#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nSeZvUaHu5
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021
Robert Kubica will take Kimi's place for Alfa Romeo at Zandvoort this weekend
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn
How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs
DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos
Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns
Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru
3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction