Kimi Raikkonen tests Covid positive, to miss Dutch GP

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Dutch Grand Prix

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 13:24 ist
Alfa Romeo's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen. Credit: AFP Photo

Alfa Romeo's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19, Formula 1 tweeted on Saturday.

Robert Kubica will take Kimi's place for Alfa Romeo at Zandvoort this weekend

More to follow...
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Formula 1
Alfa Romeo
Covid-19
Kimi Raikkonen

What's Brewing

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

 