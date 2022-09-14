Formula One driver Albon out of hospital and back home in Monaco

Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon has left hospital in Italy and gone home to Monaco after missing Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis and then suffering respiratory failure.
A team spokeswoman confirmed the British-born Thai racer was released on Tuesday.
Albon, 26, was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his race debut after qualifying eighth.
Williams said on Monday that Albon had suffered "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure".
He spent Saturday night in intensive care and was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday.
The next race is in Singapore on October 2.
