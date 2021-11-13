Verstappen summoned by stewards for alleged code breach

Stewards summon F1 leader Verstappen for alleged code breach

They cited article 2.5.1 of the code, which concerns access to the secure Parc Ferme area where cars are held after a qualifying session

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Nov 13 2021, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 08:39 ist
Dutch driver Verstappen, 24, leads Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 19 points with four races remaining. Credit: AFP Photo

Formula One stewards summoned Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen to a hearing on Saturday for an alleged breach of the governing body's international sporting code at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

They cited article 2.5.1 of the code, which concerns access to the secure Parc Ferme area where cars are held after a qualifying session.

Also Read: Hamilton's crown slipping as Verstappen increases pressure

Dutch driver Verstappen, 24, leads Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 19 points with four races remaining.

Hamilton qualified fastest on Friday, with Verstappen second, for the Saturday sprint race that will determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

Hamilton's car is also under investigation at Interlagos after the uppermost rear wing element failed a post-qualifying technical inspection.

Verstappen and a team representative must report to stewards at 9:30 AM Brazilian time

Video footage posted on social media after Friday's qualifying showed Verstappen seemingly inspecting and checking with his hands the rear wings of his Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes.

Article 2.5.1 states that inside the Parc Ferme area "no operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed" unless authorised by officials.

The stewards hearing into the legality of Hamilton's rear wing was adjourned overnight with the governing FIA saying they were awaiting further evidence that would not be available until the morning.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Formula 1
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull Racing
Brazil

What's Brewing

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

 