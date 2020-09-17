The Lead: Former F1 racer Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, a former F1 racer and TV presenter Karun Chandhok on motorsport during the pandemic and much more.

Roshan Tyagrajan: We are in conversation with Karun Chandok, as he talks about the ongoing formula one season, the future of India in the pinnacle of motorsport and more. Let's get into the thick of things, what's going on; what's in store for us?

Karun Chandok: It's going to be an intense period for every. Everyone has a seven-month hiatus since the Abu Dhabi last year, it's a big wakeup call. I think it has also reminded us of how much we miss motorsports and live sports in general. You know, we all sports fans and motor racing fans missed the race weekends and everyone is excited and ready to go. The only firm guide, I guess we have is what we saw contesting in Barcelona, earlier this year. That was in late February. With two months of no racing, there is a lot that the designers and engineers can do. In Austria, we know that Red Bull and Mercedes were the top two teams. Mercedes was on the top and Red Bull was second, Ferrari was third, I think... We have to keep in mind that Austria hasn't been a great circuit for lewis Hamilton. There are better circuits. He hasn't won there for the last three years...

