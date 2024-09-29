From RTM return to six retentions: Everything you need to know about IPL 2025

The IPL governing council has decided to retain the Impact Player rule for the next three seasons, up to 2027, despite the objection from Rohit Sharma, who had stated in the past that the Impact Player rule could be detrimental to the development of all-rounders.

The Impact Player rule allows a team to replace a player from the starting 11 and bring in a specialist batter or bowler as per the match situation.

The Impact Sub was introduced during the IPL 2023 and since then the rule has vertically divided the opinion.

Even in the meeting the BCCI had with the team owners earlier this July, some franchises like Delhi Capitals were not entirely in favour of retaining the Impact Player rule, primarily because it reduced the importance of the all-rounders.

The nine highest totals in the IPL were made since the introduction of the Impact Player rule and the team often effortlessly crossed 220s and even 250s in the IPL 2024.

The rule could also mean that CSK's 'Forever Captain in Spirit' Mahendra Singh Dhoni can play one more season of IPL with Shivam Dube playing purely as a slogger.