Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Gautam Gambhir unveils truth behind viral Kapil Dev video

Gambhir initially expressed concern about Kapil Dev's wellbeing before issuing a clarification on X (formerly Twitter).
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 12:03 IST

Follow Us

Following the circulation of a recent video on social media depicting Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain of India's cricket team, being handcuffed and led into a room by two unidentified individuals, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his concerns regarding the cricketer's well-being.

Gambhir took to platform X and said "Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it's not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!,"

It has since been clarified that the video was actually a part of a promotional shoot for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

"Areh @therealkapildev paaji well played! Acting ka World Cup bhi aap hi jeetoge! Ab hamesha yaad rahega ki ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile," Gambhir posted on X issuing a clarification on Tuesday.

Since the time of surfacing, these videos have gained considerable attention online, with many individuals taking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 12:03 IST)
India NewsSports NewsCricketKapil DevGautam GambhirTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT