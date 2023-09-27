Gautam Gambhir unveils truth behind viral Kapil Dev video

Following the circulation of a recent video on social media depicting Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain of India's cricket team, being handcuffed and led into a room by two unidentified individuals, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his concerns regarding the cricketer's well-being.
Gambhir took to platform X and said "Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it's not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!,"
It has since been clarified that the video was actually a part of a promotional shoot for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.
"Areh @therealkapildev paaji well played! Acting ka World Cup bhi aap hi jeetoge! Ab hamesha yaad rahega ki ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile," Gambhir posted on X issuing a clarification on Tuesday.
Since the time of surfacing, these videos have gained considerable attention online, with many individuals taking to the comments section to express their thoughts.