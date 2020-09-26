Genoa goalkeeper Perin tests positive for Covid-19

Genoa goalkeeper Perin tests positive for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 26 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 23:59 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned.

Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday's pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said.

Serie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Genoa
FOOTBALL
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Napoli

What's Brewing

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

 