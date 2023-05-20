Hesson confident of securing play-off ticket

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson oozed confidence on the eve of his side’s do-or-die IPL game against defending champions and table-toppers Gujarat Titans, saying knowing exactly what to do helps them focus better.

“It’s actually quite nice to have no distractions about run-rates,” said Hesson at a press conference here on Saturday. “We’ve been in this situation for the last couple of games. We know what’s required and we can narrow the focus. When we are focussed is when we give ourselves the best chance of playing the best game. We have pretty much done that the last couple of games and we know that we face a stern test against a (Gujarat Titans) side that is playing some good cricket as well.”

Hesson also praised Michael Bracewell, saying the New Zealand all-rounder provides a lot of depth to the squad. Bracewell replaced an injured Hasaranga for the last three games and has instantly sparkled with the ball, bagging six wickets.

“Bracewell is a genuine all-rounder and that’s the flexibility he provides for the squad. We know he can bat anywhere from 3-7 depending on what is required. He spent a lot of his early career batting at the top of the order, so we know he’s got that capability. At that moment he playing the finishing role for New Zealand internationally, so he’s got that ability. So depending on the opposition and depending on swing or spin, it gives us the flexibility of how we use him.

“From the bowling point of view we can also use him in Powerplay. We have an off-spinner who’s quite confident in the Powerplay. He’s obviously taken wickets for us. He gives us the depth of batting in terms of power at the back end.”

Hazlewood ruled out

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered another major blow after pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL following a recurrence of his Achilles injury.

"Josh Hazlewood is about to jump on an aeroplane home. Pretty good chance he’s not going to be playing tomorrow (against Gujarat Titans). Unfortunately, he’s got the reoccurrence of the (Achilles) injury," said RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.